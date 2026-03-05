OGH Gets eFAST for Faster Diagnosis

Hyderabad:Osmania General Hospital (OGH) emergency services have received Extended Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma (eFAST) to detect life-threatening free fluid (blood) or air within the chest and abdominal cavities in roughly 3 to 5 minutes after trauma. eFAST, installed in the casualty ward, is an essential rapid bedside ultrasound technique used in the emergency department of multi-speciality hospitals to immediately evaluate patients with thoracic or abdominal trauma.

“It is a crucial point-of-care ultrasound tool that allows emergency physicians to detect the problem in 3 to 5 minutes,” said hospital superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay. “The eFAST will help doctors prioritise treatment for patients, especially in polytrauma cases. The prompt evaluation will enable specialists to arrive at a diagnosis early and start necessary treatment without delay, which will definitely improve patient outcomes,” he added.



The eFAST machine was inaugurated by Principal Dr M. Raja Rao and Dr Sahay. Dr Sahay expressed gratitude to the state government for providing the equipment to the hospital. “Such modern, state-of-the-art equipment will improve facilities in a government hospital and enable specialists to provide quality care to poor and needy patients on par with corporate hospitals,” he said.

