OG Ticket Prices Must Be Same: Telangana HC

Hyderabad:In a setback to producers of the Telugu film ‘They Call Him OG’, the Telangana High Court refused to allow the enhancement of ticket prices. The court said the movie tickets must be sold without enhancement of single rupee.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the High Court questioned how long would film-makers would get exemptions to collect the ticket price their wished. “For whose benefit is the government allowing such enhancement of ticket prices,” the court observed.



The court observed that the memo dated September 19, 2025, issued by the special chief secretary, prescribing revised rates for ticket prices for the film was in direct contravention of GO Ms. No. 120 dated December 21, 2021, which remains in force.



The court noted that the state government had previously taken a firm stand against any hike in benefit show pricing and emphasised that no justification had been provided for deviating from that position. The memo lacked proper reasoning and was found to be arbitrary, raising concerns under Section 12 of the relevant Act.

The court observed that a division bench, in earlier PILs and writ appeals, had explicitly directed strict adherence to GO Ms. No. 120. With related writ petitions still pending and no counter affidavit filed by the state, the court extended the interim stay on enhanced pricing till October 9.

