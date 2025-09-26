OG Kush Drives Addicts To Thailand

HYDERABAD: With drug supply in Goa weakening due to sustained police crackdowns by Telangana police and EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) teams, many addicts are shifting their base to Thailand, where ganja and OG Kush are easily available on the streets. Officials warn that OG Kush, with nearly double the THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) of cannabis, is far more harmful.

Goa has long served as a hub, with Nigerians dominating the supply of psychotropic drugs. An EAGLE officer said Nigerians often rent villas with tight security and aggressive guard dogs, making tracking difficult. Regular raids on shacks in Goa have reduced availability, forcing peddlers to dupe tourists by collecting money and failing to deliver drugs. “With falling supply and growing mistrust, many addicts are moving to Thailand where the Thai baht is still affordable against the Indian rupee,” the officer said.

OG Kush is increasingly popular among young users. Some travel to Thailand, consume it there, and even return with small quantities for personal use. In one recent case, a Mahindra University student confessed to first using OG Kush in Thailand. “This is grotesque. Kush cultivated abroad is now being smuggled into India through various routes and bypassing airport security. It is far more harmful than regular cannabis,” the officer said.

Cannabis contains 4 to 15 per cent THC, the psychoactive compound that impacts the brain. OG Kush, however, contains 19 to 27 per cent THC. Officials said the drug, short for Ocean Grown, is cultivated in warm climates or through hydroponic methods. Smuggled from Thailand, it is purchased there at ₹1,000 per gram and sold in India at ₹3,000 per gram.

EAGLE teams also traced money trails linking Goa and Mumbai to Nigerian cartels, with drug funds routed to Latin America and Europe. Three hawala agents were recently arrested in connection with the network.