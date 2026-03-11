Officials Review Development Works Under Praja Palana Programme

Adilabad:Officials and public representatives are reviewing development works and implementation of welfare schemes during the ‘Praja Palana Pragati Pranalika’ programme being conducted in villages.

During the meetings, officials are focusing on resolving pending development works and addressing issues related to the implementation of welfare schemes.

Local MLAs, the Adilabad MP, the district collector and officials from various departments are participating in the programme and interacting with residents to identify and resolve local problems.