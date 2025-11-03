Officials Remove Signboards With Santosh Dabha Name Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following directions from a city court, officials on Sunday began removing signboards from establishments in Secunderabad, Attapur, Begum Bazaar, and Abids which bore a name similar to ‘Santosh Dabha’.

The court order came on a petition filed by Manoj Kumar Sankla, owner of ‘Santosh Dabha’ based in Abids stating that several eateries have been using his brand name to attract customers. The court directed the officials to seize properties and take down sign boards of outlets found with the orginal dhaba's name.

Advocate Abhishek, representing the petitioner, said, “We have been pursuing this matter for the last two and a half years. During this period, nearly 50 to 60 signboards were removed from restaurants illegally using my client’s brand identity.”

An advocate commissioner confirmed that the evidence collected from multiple locations will be presented before the court on Monday.

Food services applications list at least five to six dhabas on the same name with added prefixes and suffixes within a stretch of about 15 km from the original eatery. The owner said there will be action against those who are misusing the brand name.