Warangal: The district authorities are on high alert with several low-lying bridges overflowing with the floodwater causing disruption for vehicular movement in view of heavy rain that witnessed since four days here in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts on Sunday.

Keeping in view the tragedy that occurred in July of last year with entire Moranchapally village submerging in the floodwater resulting in large amount of property loss and lives, the district collector Rahul Sharma inspected the Moranchapally vagu and Ghanapa Samudram lake in Bhupalpally district.

The collector ordered the officials of the various concerned departments to be alert round the clock to prevent any untoward incidents by keeping strict vigilance in the district.

The officials must take necessary steps from shifting the people living in low-lying areas to the rehabilitation centres established at the district headquarters if the water flow occurs continuously into the Moranchapally vagu, he suggested.

With floodwater flowing heavily from Chandrupally vagu on the low level bridge in Mahadevpur mandal, the officials placed a board restricting vehicular movement. Due to the heavy rain in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, the Godavari river is flowing at 100.75 metre height near Kaleshwaram.

Upon receipt of information from the locals that a huge tree uprooted and fell on the Thadvai-Medaram road in Mulugu district and causing interruption to vehicular movement, SI Srikanth Reddy rushed to the spot along with his staff and cleared the road.

The vehicular movement interrupted between Hyderabad to Bhupalpatnam with water overflowing from Godavari river submerging the National Highway-163 near Peruru at Tekulagudem village in Wazeedu mandal.

With heavy inflow of about 8,01,180 cusecs of water into the Sammakka Sagar (Tekulagudem) barrage, the officials opened 66 gates and released the same amount of water to the downstream. Meanwhile, the ASP Shivam Upadhyaya in a statement released alerted the people of the Mulugu district not to carry out vehicular movement since many roads were cut-off between villages due to the heavy inflow of floodwater on the roads ringing danger bells.

He stated that several low-lying bridges were identified which are submerged due to floodwater which include Malyala, Elishettypally and Chelpaka roads due to overflowing of water from Jampanna vagu in Eturnagaram mandal, Shangakunta and Bommai Gudem bridges in Mangapet mandal, Ilapuram road in Kannaigudem mandal, Bodapuram and Thimmapuram bridge in Venkatapuram mandal and Educharpally, Chakirevu, Cheekupally road in Wazedu mandal.

Since, the roads are prone to water cut-offs, the people are urged to be aware and be cautious by taking safe and other routes and not to venture out. In case of an emergency situation, the people must contact the local police officials immediately, he appealed.

Two control rooms were established, one at ITDA in Eturnagaram and the people can dial 6309842395 or

98717-293246 and the other at collectorate 19004257109, he added.