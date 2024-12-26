Officials intensify probe into HCA irregularities

Hyderabad: Days after officials from the vigilance and enforcement department served notices to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) seeking details of irregularities in the conduct of IPL matches, they questioned several HCA officials by getting leads in connection with the financial irregularities and selections process of the Ranji squad, among others.

It was also reported that the government's lease agreement of RGICS in Uppal is to end shortly. The vigilance department is likely to submit a comprehensive report to the government in connection with the irregularities and alleged fraudulent diversion of funds.

The CEO has been asked to clarify on 15 specific issues, including financial transactions, award of contracts, IPL issues and the Under-19 team selection.

Sources said that the vigilance officials reportedly obtained information in the form of documents from the HCA, which is yet to submit all relevant details.

"We will question some more persons, including HCA staff based on the documents submitted by them. Based on our report, the government will initiate action and give due direction to the investigation agencies," sources said.

ACB officials had earlier conducted searches in HCA offices and other places by verifying the records. The association refused to submit documents to ACB.