Officials Inspect SSC Exam Centre at St Peters High School

Hyderabad:Director of school education E.V. Narasimha Reddy visited St Peters High School in Secunderabad to inspect arrangements for the SSC public examinations which are scheduled from March 21 to April 4. The school has been designated as an examination centre for 200 candidates.

Officials examined the material, including nominal rolls, OMR sheets, D-Forms, and answer booklets, while assessing the seating, lighting, and drinking water facilities provided for students.



He was accompanied by A. Krishna Rao, director of government examinations, and R. Rohini, district educational officer for Hyderabad. Their inspection focused on both logistical arrangements and student welfare during the examination period.



Officials also observed the school’s participation in the AXL programme, which integrates artificial intelligence into learning. The director discussed the programme’s implementation with the headmaster and interacted with students to understand its impact. Midday meal services were reviewed as part of the broader examination of school facilities and ongoing initiatives.