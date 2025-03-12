Officials inspect maize crop, probe GM seed charges

Warangal (Mulugu): A team from the Telangana Seed Certification Agency conducted a field inspection in Mulugu district on Wednesday to assess the losses faced by farmers due to maize crop damage. The inspection was done on the orders of agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao.

Farmers raised concerns over the presence of genetically modified (GM) maize, claiming that trials were conducted under the pretext of seed production. The issue came to light when a seed organiser abandoned the crop due to poor yields, prompting affected farmers to escalate the matter to the agriculture commission.

In response, the commission directed officials to gather comprehensive data on the affected farmers, including seed origins, pesticide usage, and supplier details. Chairman of the farmer commission, Kodanda Reddy, announced a review meeting to compile a report for the state government.

As part of the investigation, a team led by officials G. Lakshman, K. Shankarayya, B. Santosh, P. Vema, Aparna, and T. Venumadhav visited affected areas in Kannaigudem, Venkatapur, and Wajedu Mandals — key hubs for maize seed production. The field inspection focused on evaluating the impact of crop loss on local farmers.

Following the visit, officials will prepare a detailed report for submission to the agriculture minister. Additionally, maize leaf and seed samples were collected for laboratory analysis in Hyderabad to verify allegations related to BT contamination.