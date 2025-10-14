Officials Ignore Repair Of Interstate Road Works In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Travel on Nizamabad-Narsi interstate road in Nizamabad district is getting increasingly difficult due to the poor condition of roads in the aftermath of heavy rains.

The road was badly damaged between Nizamabad and Bodhan towns. As a result, motorists and bikers are struggling to move forward. At Arsapally, Sarangapur, Jankampet, Pocharam, Yedapally, Bodhan etc, travel is most-difficult.

“Our vehicles get damaged, requiring regular repairs, and road mishaps are also increasing along these stretches,” motorists said.

Those riding bikes and autos are having the worst plight. The Roads and Buildings department is facing criticism for the delay in the start of repair works. Even minor repairs are not being done. Travel time on interstate road has also increased due to the bad road conditions.

Gangadhar, a resident of Yedapally, said, “We are in deep distress. Vehicular traffic is high between Nizamabad and Bodhan towns, but officials are not keen on proper upkeep of the roads. Elected representatives and district officials regularly travel on the road, but they are also not pressing the officials to repair the road, he told Deccan Chronicle.

People from neighbouring Maharashtra state are also shocked over the worst road conditions in Telangana state, especially in Nizamabad district, he said.

There, however, is no funds problem or officials’ negligence for the road repair works of Nizamabad-Narsi interstate road, he said.

The people of Nizamabad and Bodhan towns and other mandals urged the state government to take up the works on war footing. They also urged former minister, Bodhan senior MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, to help expedite the interstate road repair works.