Officials crack down on illegal diversion of fine rice in Nirmal

ADILABAD: Civil supplies and revenue officials in Nirmal district have intensified surveillance on the distribution of fine-quality rice at fair price shops and rice mills to curb illegal diversion to middlemen, as seen in previous cases like ‘Doddu Biyyam’.

District authorities have taken a serious view of rice mills failing to return rice to the state government. Strict action is being initiated against such mills to prevent malpractice, including the polishing of low-quality rice to pass it off as fine-quality rice.

Additional collector (revenue) Kishore Kumar said inspections have revealed significant irregularities, leading to the seizure of nine rice mills for violating government norms. These mills allegedly failed to return the allocated Custom Milled Rice (CMR) on time. Officials seized CMR worth ₹38 crore and froze 20 acres of land belonging to the errant rice millers.

The civil supplies department is actively checking rice stocks at mills to ensure the required quantity of fine-quality rice is available for eligible beneficiaries.

On Wednesday, Nirmal collector Abhilasha Abhinav inspected a fair price shop in Mamada mandal headquarters. She reviewed the quality of rice, verified biometric distribution processes, and checked stock records to ensure rice is distributed as per quota. She directed officials to ensure timely and efficient distribution of fine-quality rice at all fair price shops across the district.

Collector Abhilasha Abhinav is seen inspecting a fair price shop for fine quality rice in Mamada mandal headquarters in the Nirmal district on Wednesday.