Officials Begin Utility Probing On MGBS To Chandrayangutta Metro Route

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) authorities have begun ‘utility probing’ for the Hyderabad Metro’s Phase 2 extension of the Green Line (Corridor-VI) from MGBS to Chandrayangutta in the Old City — a stretch of about 7.5 km. Alongside the key works of this much-anticipated project, officials are also carrying out swift clearance of debris to provide the right of way (RoW), ensuring a 100-feet-wide corridor for the commencement of civil works by the executing agency.

According to an official from HMRL, the presence of complex wiring — both underground and overhead — has made the utility probing process particularly challenging. The exercise is being undertaken to identify existing underground infrastructure, including water pipelines, drainage systems, electricity, and telecommunication cables, before construction begins.

“Pipelines and electric cables must be carefully relocated. Alongside this, work on creating the right of way is also underway so that a 100-feet stretch is made available for the agency executing the project, and for ensuring that piers can be raised with ease. In areas where stations are planned, a much wider space will be required. There will be around six stations along this route — Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shahalibanda, Shamsherganj, Aliabad, and Falaknuma,” an official told Deccan Chronicle.

The final number of pillars will depend on the specific alignment and technical requirements of the stretch, as its design varies by location. HMRL authorities are working in close coordination with departments such as electrical, water works, and GHMC as part of the utility-probing phase.

This exercise is critical, as the piers of the elevated viaduct must rest on stable foundations.

“There are always challenges with this segment because of the dense web of overhead cables and electric wires hanging from poles across the area. These issues are being addressed under the close supervision of assistant engineers, special deputy collectors, and MROs, who are monitoring progress on-site. Work related to pillar installation must begin as early as possible since this line is a key connectivity link extending towards Chandrayangutta and eventually the airport,” the official added.