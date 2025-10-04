Officials Alert As Heavy Inflows Raise Water Levels in Kadam Project

Adilabad: The irrigation officials of the Kadam project on Saturday issued an alert to people living along the banks of the Kadam River, warning them to stay away from the water as heavy inflows from upstream Maharashtra are forcing the release of water from the project downstream.

The Gaddannavagu project has also received heavy inflows and reached its full storage capacity. Revenue officials have advised residents along the Godavari river belt and downstream areas of the Kadam project to remain cautious and avoid untoward incidents.

Officials said the Kadam project is nearing full capacity, and water may be released downstream at any time by lifting additional gates. Executive engineer Vittal stated that inflows have remained high due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area for the past two days. One gate has already been lifted, and more may be opened later in the night.

The water level has reached 699 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 700 feet, while the current storage stands at 4.597 TMC ft against the total capacity of 4.699 TMC ft.

Meanwhile, the Godavari River is also flowing at high levels due to water released from the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP). On Saturday morning, 2,01,522 cusecs of water were discharged by lifting 39 gates, with inflows recorded at 2,20,000 cusecs.

Heavy rains in Maharashtra’s border regions have caused streams and rivulets in Boath and Mudhole Assembly constituencies to overflow. The Kadam and Kupti rivulets are also flowing high due to rainfall in Boath and Neredigonda mandals, increasing inflows into the Kadam project. The Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls are gushing with heavy flow following continuous rains.