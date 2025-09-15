Odisha Govt School Teacher Suspended After Thrashing Students for Not Touching Her Feet

Baripada (Odisha): The Odisha Education Department has suspended a woman teacher after she was found guilty of corporal punishment at a state-run upper primary school in Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Khandadeula government upper primary school within Baisinga police station limits on Thursday.

Assistant teacher Sukanti Kar allegedly beat up as many as 31 students of classes 6, 7 and 8 with a bamboo stick for not touching her feet after the morning prayer session, officials claimed.

According to the officials, students usually pay respect to teachers by touching their feet immediately after prayers, but on Thursday, they failed to do so as Kar arrived after the session was over.

Annoyed, she allegedly thrashed the students, leaving many with injury marks on their hands and backs.

One boy suffered a fracture in his hand, while a girl fell unconscious and had to be taken to a hospital, the school management committee said after an inquiry.

Following the incident, headmaster Purnachandra Ojha, Block Education Officer (BEO) Biplab Kar, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator Debashish Sahu and members of school management committee inquired into the matter and found the teacher guilty.

"The accused teacher was placed under suspension on Saturday," said Biplab Kar, adding that action was taken as the matter was treated with utmost seriousness.

The Odisha government has banned corporal punishment in all educational institutions since September 2004.