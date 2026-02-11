Odisha Cousins Nabbed With Ganja Worth Rs 35 Lakh

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the West Zone Task Force, along with SR Nagar Police, on Wednesday arrested a marijuana cultivator and a peddler, seizing dry ganja worth ₹35 lakh from their possession.

According to Mohammed Iqbal Siddiqui, additional DCP (Task Force, WZ–SZ), the accused have been identified as Maniel Dalabhera, 30, a cultivator, and his cousin Ismail Raita, 48, a peddler residing in Medchal. Both hailing from Odisha were caught in SR Nagar while waiting for a customer.

During interrogation, Maniel revealed that he cultivated marijuana in his village. Taking advantage of Ismail’s financial crisis, he involved their cousin Rinita Raita (absconding) to convince Ismail to begin peddling the contraband in the twin cities, Siddiqui said.

Ismail, who had recently lost his job, came to the city with his wife in November and was staying in Medchal. Rinita visited Maniel’s house and proposed selling ganja in Hyderabad, to which Ismail agreed, the officer added.

With the intention of starting peddling, Ismail visited Dhoolpet and enquired about potential customers. He managed to convince bulk buyers and informed Rinita and Maniel, who then sent the contraband. Subsequently, Ismail began supplying ganja to local peddlers from his Medchal residence.

“We are inquiring into Rinita’s role in the racket. Both accused’s mobile phones have been seized, and efforts are on to identify local consumers and resellers,” Siddiqui said.

The accused were handed over to SR Nagar police station. After completion of investigation, they were produced before court along with the seized property for judicial remand.