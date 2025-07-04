Odisha And Bihar Teams In Hyderabad To Shift Bodies

Hyderabad: With many migrant workers from Odisha and Bihar dying in the Sigachi pharma factory blast, the state governments of Odisha and Bihar have sent teams led by senior IAS officers to coordinate with local authorities and shift the bodies of their native states.

Out of 18 victims identified, four were from Odisha, while three were from Bihar.

The visiting officials visited the mortuary of Government hospital in Patancheru and interacted with the district administration in shifting bodies to respective states. The IAS officers also inquired about compensation from Sigachi company to the kin of the deceased.

A three-member expert committee, meanwhile, visited the blast site and inquired about the cause of mishap. The committee would prepare a comprehensive report and submit it to the state government.

According to Sangareddy district superintendent of police (SP) Paritosh Pankaj 90 per cent of the debris removal was over and therefore he was not anticipating any bodies to surface any more.

"Death toll remains at 38. Nine people are missing. But maybe today or tomorrow, once we get the reports of bones and other things from FSL (Forensic Science Lab), then things will be clear," Pankaj said.

There was some confusion about the death toll on Wednesday with Sigachi Industries reporting casualties at 40 and retracting its statement later in the night.