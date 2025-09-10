Odela Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple to Get Master Plan

Karimnagar: The state government is committed to developing the historic Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Seetaramachandra Swamy temples in Odela mandal. As part of this effort, it has directed the concerned officials to prepare a master plan within 45 days, said Peddapalli Congress MLA Chintakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao.

The MLA, accompanied by district collector Koya Sri Harsha, visited the temples on Wednesday, offered special prayers, and held a review meeting with officials on the temples’ development in Odela mandal of Peddapalli district.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya Ramana Rao said that measures would be taken to ensure smooth darshan of the presiding deities and to provide all necessary facilities for devotees in the coming days. Plans are also underway for the construction of a new road and a guest house for the temple.

He requested the collector to issue clear orders preventing any construction within a 500-metre radius of the temple and recalled earlier development works, such as electrification, carried out during his tenure.

Collector Koya Sri Harsha instructed officials to prepare the master plan in a way that ensures devotees face no inconvenience. He also called for a new road with central lighting leading to the temple and suggested implementing an online ticketing system for visits and various rituals.

After the temple visit, the collector and MLA conducted surprise inspections of the tahsildar’s office and the Primary Health Centre in the mandal.

They directed officials to resolve land issues in line with the Bhu Bharati Act and advised doctors at the health centre to maintain punctuality and remain alert in view of the spread of seasonal diseases.