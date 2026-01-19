Octogenarian Killed in Crash at Aramghar

Hyderabad: An 80‑year‑old man, Krishna Naik, died after losing control of his two‑wheeler and falling in the path of a truck at Aramghar crossroads on Monday.

Police said the victim, a resident of Bharathnagar, was travelling from Bahadurpura to Rajendranagar via Budwel when the accident occurred. According to inspector Muthu Yadav, the man was about to take a right turn when he lost control of the vehicle, veered to the right and fell on the road. He was run over by a ready‑mix cement lorry heading from Bahadurpura to Shamshabad.

Emergency services rushed to the spot following alerts from commuters, while bystanders and traffic police diverted vehicles to facilitate rescue operations. The victim succumbed to his injuries. Police noted he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Rajendranagar police registered a case against the lorry driver for negligence and dangerous driving. Investigators are examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events leading to the collision. ENDS

Engineer duped of ₹10 lakh in online trading scam

Hyderabad: A cybercrime case has been registered after an engineer from Vanasthalipuram was cheated of over ₹10 lakh through a fake online stock trading operation run via social media and messaging platforms.

According to the complaint, the victim came across an online article promoting stock trading and was persuaded to join a WhatsApp discussion group. Soon after, he was contacted by individuals posing as market experts and assistants, who gained his trust by sharing trading tips and fabricated success stories.

The victim was directed to download a trading application and encouraged to invest in shares and initial public offerings. Between December 3 and 13, 2025, he made multiple transactions, with the platform displaying apparent profits and a growing balance. However, when he attempted to withdraw the full amount, only ₹80,000 was released.

Investigators said that when the victim tried another withdrawal, the fraudsters demanded additional payments under the pretext of brokerage fees and transaction charges to unlock a displayed balance of ₹20 lakh. When he refused to invest further, withdrawals were blocked and communication became irregular.

It was later discovered that the trading platform was fake, with the accused using false identities, multiple phone numbers and misleading claims to carry out the fraud. Of the total ₹11.06 lakh invested, only ₹80,000 was recovered, leaving a loss of ₹10.26 lakh.

Malkajgiri Cybercrime police registered a case under relevant BNS sections and the Information Technology Act, and have begun tracing the digital trail, bank transactions and communication networks used by the accused.