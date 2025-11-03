OC VC Finds Cracked Walls, Damp Rooms, Irregular Mess Services

Hyderabad: Cracked walls, damp rooms and irregular mess services have once again highlighted the poor living conditions in Osmania University’s hostels. During a recent campus inspection, university officials acknowledged student concerns and assured that repair works would be taken up promptly.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram, who led the inspection, focused primarily on hostel facilities where students raised issues about maintenance delays and hygiene. The inspection team included registrar G. Naresh Reddy, chief warden G. Srinivas Rao, and members of the university’s engineering and building divisions.

The visit covered the C Hostel and NRS Hostel, where officials assessed the structural condition of the buildings and interacted with students to understand their daily challenges. Mess services and general upkeep were also reviewed.

The team also inspected the University Health Centre and sports facilities, including the Dundhubi Sports Complex and the newly laid synthetic track. Officials said pending works at these sites would be taken up immediately to ensure better student access.

A senior representative said the inspection aimed to identify long-pending repairs and streamline maintenance. “Student welfare remains our top priority. Necessary works have been identified, and instructions have been issued for early completion,” the official said.

Although no timeline has been announced, authorities said similar inspections would continue in the coming weeks to monitor progress across hostels and other key campus facilities. The visit followed growing student complaints on social media about deteriorating hostel and mess conditions.