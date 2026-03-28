Observe Earth Hour: GHMC Chief Urges Hyderabad to Switch Off Lights on Saturday Night

Hyderabad:GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan has called on residents to switch off non-essential lights for an hour on Saturday night, as a part of Earth Hour 2026. He appealed to households, businesses and institutions to observe the global initiative from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

“Hyderabad is at a critical juncture where urban growth must go hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility. Through initiatives in urban biodiversity conservation, urban forestry, and climate-resilient planning, GHMC is committed to building a greener, more sustainable city,” Karnan said.



He added that participation in Earth Hour was a simple step towards protecting the planet for future generations, while reiterating that livability remains central to the region’s development.



Earth Hour, which began in 2007, is now observed in more than 190 countries and territories. This year completes 20 years of the campaign, which focuses on collective action on environmental issues.



Officials said the exercise goes beyond switching off lights for an hour and calls for long-term behavioural change. GHMC has taken up measures such as energy efficiency in public services, promotion of sustainable mobility, improvements in waste management and expansion of urban green cover.

