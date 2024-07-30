OBC Morcha Alleges Congress Ignored BC Declaration

HYDERABAD: The BJP OBC Morcha on Tuesday hit out at the Congress government for allocating only Rs 9,200 crore for BCs who they said represent over 50 per cent of the state’s population, and demanded that the government honour the ‘Kamareddy BC Declaration’ promised by the ruling party at the time of Assembly elections.

The morcha staged a protest in front of all district collectors, asking the government to allocate Rs 50,000 crore in the Budget to fulfil the promises made in the BC declaration.

BJP OBC Morcha president G. Anand Goud led the supporters at a protest organised in front of the office of the district collector in Hyderabad. He demanded that the government increase BC reservations from the existing 23% to 42% before the local body elections and allocate 42 per cent of civil contract and maintenance works to people from BC communities, as was promised in their manifesto.

Goud demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy give legal status to BC sub-plan and fulfil the promise of allocating Rs 20,000 crore per annum for BC welfare and create a separate welfare ministry for the most backward castes.

“The Congress also promised to deposit Rs 2 lakh in the accounts of members of the shepherd community within 100 days for sheep rearing. Their manifesto also assured to sanction fee reimbursement for all the BC students irrespective of their rank. By delaying call for bids to distribute hatchlings to fishermen societies, the state witnesses a corruption to the tune of Rs 100 crore,” Goud said and added that the government had not taken measures to fulfill the promises and concerns of Mudiraj, Gangaputra, Goud, Munnuru Kapu, Padmashali, Vishwakarma, fishermen and other castes even after 7 months of coming to power.

Later, members of the BJP OBC Morcha and BJP state treasurer Shanti Kumar presented a memorandum to district collector Anudeep Durishetty at his office.



