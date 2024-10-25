OBC entrepreneurs seek preferential treatment

Hyderabad:The OBC Federation For Indian Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (OFICCI Association) on Thursday submitted a representation to OBC parliamentary committee chairman Ganesh Singh seeking the promotion of OBC entrepreneurship.

The representation sought preferential treatment in public procurement. It said despite the establishment of a transparent portal for government procurement, OBC-owned enterprises often struggled to secure government tenders due to limited resources and access. It asked for preferential treatment or quotas for OBC-owned MSMEs, similar to the provisions for SC/ST entrepreneurs, to ensure fair competition and equitable access to government contracts.

Rama Mohan Manamasa, founder and chairman, OFICCI along with executive members Prabhakar Yadav, G. Sreedhar and other members explained the need for promoting OBC entrepreneurship in India.