 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

OBC entrepreneurs seek preferential treatment

Telangana
DC Correspondent
24 Oct 2024 7:34 PM GMT
OBC entrepreneurs seek preferential treatment
x
The OBC Federation For Indian Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (OFICCI Association) on Thursday submitted a representation to OBC parliamentary committee chairman Ganesh Singh seeking the promotion of OBC entrepreneurship.(Representational Image credit:X)

Hyderabad:The OBC Federation For Indian Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (OFICCI Association) on Thursday submitted a representation to OBC parliamentary committee chairman Ganesh Singh seeking the promotion of OBC entrepreneurship.

The representation sought preferential treatment in public procurement. It said despite the establishment of a transparent portal for government procurement, OBC-owned enterprises often struggled to secure government tenders due to limited resources and access. It asked for preferential treatment or quotas for OBC-owned MSMEs, similar to the provisions for SC/ST entrepreneurs, to ensure fair competition and equitable access to government contracts.

Rama Mohan Manamasa, founder and chairman, OFICCI along with executive members Prabhakar Yadav, G. Sreedhar and other members explained the need for promoting OBC entrepreneurship in India.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
preferential treatment OBC 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick