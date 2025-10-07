NZP Vets Save Rhino, Tiger, Goral

Hyderabad:Veterinary teams at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, received widespread praise on Monday for their successful treatment of several critically ill animals, including a rhinoceros, a Bengal tiger and a Himalayan goral. Their achievements were highlighted during the 62nd Zoo Day celebrations. The event’s highlights included the release of three zebras into the zoo and the launch of a smart digital diary for zookeepers to record animal health, feeding schedules, behaviour, and enclosure hygiene.

Principal chief conservator of forests Dr C. Suvarna, who attended the event, assured that zoo infrastructure and visitor facilities would be further improved. Chief wildlife warden Elusing Meru and director of zoo parks Dr Sunil S. Hiremath were also present. Releasing the annual report, curator J. Vasantha said the Nehru Zoological Park houses 199 species and over 2,000 animals and has been continuously modernising enclosures and enriching habitats.



The zoo’s veterinary team has handled multiple critical cases, including saving Sai Vijay, a rhinoceros suffering from dehydration and extending the life of Kareena, an aging Bengal tiger. Another major success was reviving Shankar, a Royal Bengal tiger from Warangal Zoo, performing surgery on a male leopard with a salivary cyst and treating a fractured Himalayan goral.



The Animal Exchange Programme has brought new additions, including swamp deer, chinkara, Siamese crocodile, cheer pheasant, long-billed vulture and zebra, while plans are underway to introduce gibbons, mandrills, ring-tailed lemurs and wallabies.



In partnership with CCMB-LaCONES, AIIMS Bibinagar and VBRI, the zoo has undertaken advanced research on zoonotic diseases, animal stress and conservation genetics. The Mouse Deer Conservation Programme, one of its flagship initiatives, has so far bred 564 individuals, of which 264 have been released into Telangana forests.



According to the data shared with Deccan Chronicle, the zoo received 22.93 lakh visitors in 2024–25, and has already recorded 10.99 lakh visitors between April and September 2025–26, reflecting its growing popularity.

