Nurses Cite Lack of Transparency in Transfer; Counselling Halted

Hyderabad: Counselling for transfer of staff nurses across six zones of the public health department was halted on Friday after nurses claimed there was no transparency.

Around 2,500 staff nurses were called in for counselling at Osmania Medical College. As the nurses showed up, lists containing the names of 683 nurses selected for transfers were circulated and people were called in for counselling.

At around 5 pm, after a commotion among the nurses, counselling was stopped and the Telangana Government Nurses Association held a dharna in front of the director of public health's office demanding transparency in the transfers.

"The government had decided to transfer 40 per cent of employees in all cadres and released GO 80 mentioning priority would be given to longstanding employees. However, the lists only mention spouse benefits, medical grounds and disabilities as priorities. The lists that were supposed to come at least a day earlier were given to us this morning. There are many cases where employees' seniority, retirement and health ailments were not considered," said a senior nurse from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital.

The nurses claimed the department has also not given promotions to those eligible. The lists show nurses working for more than 35 years in a facility have been considered for transfers.

"A nurse who had only six months left for retirement was being considered for transfer. Another woman suffering from cancer was asked to move from her location. While the government had assured that the considerations will be made to transfer those employees in focal areas for non-focal areas and vice versa, it is not exhibited in their process," said another nurse from an area hospital in Zone 1.

The director of public health had called in some association members for talks on the issue in the evening.