Nurse Murdered By Her Husband, Daughter Hurt In Khammam

Nalgonda: A 36-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her husband at Gattaiah Centre in Khammam city on Thursday.

The deceased, Sai Vani, worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Khammam. According to police, her husband, Gogula Bhasker, attacked her with a kitchen knife, slit her throat and stabbed her repeatedly, killing her on the spot. When their 14-year-old daughter tried to intervene, he attacked her as well. The girl sustained multiple bleeding injuries to her neck and hands and was rushed to hospital.

Sai Vani had married Bhasker, a native of Nereda in Chintakani mandal, around 17 years ago. The couple have a daughter and a son. Due to marital disputes, she had been living separately with the children in a rented house in Khammam.

Police said Bhasker came to her residence on Wednesday evening, and a heated argument broke out in the early hours of Thursday. In a drunken state, he allegedly assaulted her with the knife. Locals caught him and handed him over to police. Khammam Town-II Circle Inspector K. Bala Krishna said the injured girl is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against Bhasker and an investigation is underway.