 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Nurse Kills Parents for Refusing Love Marriage Proposal in Yacharam

Telangana
28 Jan 2026 4:02 PM IST

The nurse fell in love with a person two years ago after developing a friendship with him on Instagram

Nurse Kills Parents for Refusing Love Marriage Proposal in Yacharam
x
The Yacharam police took into custody a nurse for allegedly killing their parents by administering high dose of anesthesia for allegedly refusing her love marriage proposal. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Yacharam police took into custody a nurse for allegedly killing their parents by administering high dose of anesthesia for allegedly refusing her love marriage proposal.

The nurse fell in love with a person two years ago after developing a friendship with him on Instagram. When she urged them to accept her love marriage proposal, the parents rejected it. Angered over this, she administered a high dose of anesthesia to parents stating that it would reduce their body pains and allegedly killed them.

As the family members got suspicious, they grilled the nurse who admitted to the crime. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and detained her.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Yacharam police station murder case marriage proposal instagram 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X