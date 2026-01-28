Nurse Kills Parents for Refusing Love Marriage Proposal in Yacharam

Hyderabad: The Yacharam police took into custody a nurse for allegedly killing their parents by administering high dose of anesthesia for allegedly refusing her love marriage proposal.

The nurse fell in love with a person two years ago after developing a friendship with him on Instagram. When she urged them to accept her love marriage proposal, the parents rejected it. Angered over this, she administered a high dose of anesthesia to parents stating that it would reduce their body pains and allegedly killed them.

As the family members got suspicious, they grilled the nurse who admitted to the crime. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and detained her.