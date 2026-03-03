Nurse Found Dead in Miyapur Hostel

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old nurse from Medak died allegedly by suicide at a PG hostel in Reddy Enclave, on Monday. According to Miyapur police, the deceased, Meghawat Soni Bai, had been working as a staff nurse at a health unit in Miyapur Makta for the past year.

Police said Soni remained in her hostel room on Monday instead of going to work. Her roommates, who had left for duty, returned at 10 pm to find the door locked and Soni unresponsive to calls. The hostel management was alerted, and after looking through the window, they discovered she had died. The door was forced open and police were informed.

Police said the exact cause of the suicide is yet to be determined. Preliminary inquiries revealed she had been in a relationship with a man from her village, and the two had reportedly been quarrelling in recent days. Officers confirmed this angle is also under investigation.

Student killed in Nagole bike crash

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old Intermediate student died after allegedly losing control of a motorcycle he was riding and ramming into a pole on 100-Feet Road, Nagole, on Monday evening. His classmates, both minors, were also on the motorcycle at the time.

Investigators said that after completing their Intermediate examination on Monday morning, the trio decided to practise riding. They reportedly obtained the motorcycle from a friend’s brother, who initially refused but later relented after repeated requests.

Police said the victim, who allegedly did not know how to ride, was driving under the guidance of the other two student. They were filming videos while riding when the victim lost control and the bike crashed into a roadside pole.

The deceased’s father lodged a complaint alleging negligence and questioning how the motorcycle was handed over to minors. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections BNS 106(1) and 125(a).

Officers said they are examining CCTV footage along the route and investigating the circumstances under which the vehicle was given to minors. The body was handed over to the family for final rites in Amalapuram after postmortem.

Woman ends life after killing her two kids

Nalgonda: A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children before dying by suicide at Gollaguda in Bibinagar mandal, Yadadri-Bhongir district, on Monday night. Police identified the victims as Mekala Aishwarya, her two-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son.

Police said Aishwarya had married eight years ago but was living at her parents’ home for the past year due to differences with her husband. On Monday, elders from both families counselled the couple and left Aishwarya and her children at Mahesh’s house.

On Tuesday morning, family members found the mother and two children dead.

Police said a suicide note recovered from the scene alleged harassment by her husband Mahesh, his parents and his sister. In the note, Aishwarya claimed Mahesh had neglected her and the children, failing even to buy clothes for them. A case has been registered, and her husband’s family members have reportedly been taken into custody for questioning.

Ten hurt in Choutuppal bus crash

Nalgonda: At least 10 passengers were injured when an APSRTC bus rammed into a parked container lorry at Dandumalkapur in Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri-Bhongir district, in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said the bus, belonging to the Nidadavolu depot and carrying 36 passengers from Nidadavolu in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, struck the lorry from behind. The front portion of the bus was badly damaged.

The injured passengers were shifted to the government hospital at Choutuppal for treatment. None of the injuries were reported to be serious. Police suspect drowsy driving caused the accident. After treatment, the injured passengers were sent to their destinations in other buses.