Nurse Found Dead by Suicide in Miyapur

3 March 2026 2:56 PM IST

20-year-old woman working at a private hospital allegedly hanged herself in her room; police registered a case and launched an investigation following a complaint by her brother.

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman died by suicide in the Miyapur police station limits in the city on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sony, who was working as a nurse at a private hospital.
The incident came to light after family members noticed her and alerted authorities.
Based on a complaint filed by her brother, Miyapur police registered a case and have taken up investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.
DC Correspondent
