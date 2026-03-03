Nurse Found Dead by Suicide in Miyapur
20-year-old woman working at a private hospital allegedly hanged herself in her room; police registered a case and launched an investigation following a complaint by her brother.
Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman died by suicide in the Miyapur police station limits in the city on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sony, who was working as a nurse at a private hospital.
The incident came to light after family members noticed her and alerted authorities.
Based on a complaint filed by her brother, Miyapur police registered a case and have taken up investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.
