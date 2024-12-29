Numaish To Begin Three Days Late

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s annual shopping extravaganza Numaish or All India Industrial Exhibition will begin three days late on January 3, due to the seven-day national mourning period declared following the passing away of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Organised by the Exhibition Society, Numaish has been a cherished tradition for over eight decades, blending shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences. The exhibition will run until February 15.

With more than 1,500 exhibitors from government departments, public sector undertakings, corporate and multinational companies, visitors can expect a showcase of diverse products and services.

Also in place are clear signages for easy navigation, free parking, open-air theatre hosting cultural programmes, relaxation areas and effective security measures with CCTV cameras and metal detectors at all entry points.

Visitors will also enjoy amenities like free drinking water, an on-site medical dispensary a corporate hospital a 24/7 ambulance service for emergencies.

Getting to the venue has been made convenient. Hyderabad Metro Rail will run additional trains and offer ticket counters on-site, while TSRTC will operate special bus services, ensuring smooth transportation for all attendees.

The Exhibition Society manages 20 educational institutions, providing affordable education to nearly 30,000 students annually. The society generates employment for over 10,000 people and supports 1,000 small enterprises each year.