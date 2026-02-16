Numaish Footfall Nears 23.4 Lakh, Second Highest Since 2001

Hyderabad: After two-and-a-half decades, the cumulative footfall over 45 days at the All India Industrial Exhibition, Numaish, reached nearly 23.4 lakh, the second highest after 23.54 lakh recorded in 2001.

The last day on Sunday saw fewer visitors due to Maha Shivaratri and the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

On average, the cumulative footfall worked out to nearly 50,000 visitors per day.

Exhibition Society secretary B.N. Rajeshwar said, “I had taken measures to give Numaish visitors a new experience. This year, we noticed hawkers and asked the police officers concerned to take action and move them aside. There was also a rise in youngsters visiting the exhibition.”

Other members of the society said the secretary was involved in daily rounds, monitoring entry gates and visiting stalls to assess visitors’ experience. Members added that the increase in youngsters was also due to YouTube and Instagram reels featuring stalls at the exhibition.

As the lights went off and stall owners began packing up their materials, girl students from Exhibition Society educational institutions, who worked part-time as volunteers at ticket-checking counters, said they were relieved to have earned money to pay their hostel fees.