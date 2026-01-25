Numaish Exhibition to Function Normally from January 25

Hyderabad: The Exhibition Society has announced that the annual Numaish (Exhibition) will function normally from Saturday, January 25, 2026. In a press note, the society said that entry to the exhibition was restricted for a few hours on the previous day following directions from the police.

The restriction was imposed due to a fire accident reported at a furniture shop in the Nampally area. Organisers said the temporary measure was taken as a precautionary step to ensure public safety.