NTR stadium becoming unofficial dumping yard of construction debris and trash

NTR Stadium, once a popular spot for children to play, and fitness enthusiasts to practise athletics on its massive grounds, is now turning into an unofficial dumping yard. Piles of construction debris, trash, and waste are being dumped on the grounds.Locals say the problem has been worsening over the past few weeks. “Earlier, we used to see small amounts of garbage, but now the entire area is filled with waste. It is becoming unbearable, and nobody is doing anything about it,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident.Athletes who regularly train at the 14-acre ground are also struggling due to foul smell.Srikanth, a constable aspirant who practises on the ground every day, said, “We come here to practice, but the debris and trash is very filthy. People even urinate there, causing putrid smell to spread across the entire area. It is very unhygienic.”Children who come to play cricket and other sports are among the worst affected. A 10-year-old boy playing cricket at the stadium said, “After 6 in the evening, mosquitoes keep biting us here. We even found broken glass pieces here.”Residents and visitors requested GHMC officials to clean up the stadium and make sure no one dumps trash in the ground premises.