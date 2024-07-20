NTR helped many people to grow politically, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao (NTR) created a brand of leadership and gave opportunities to many people to grow politically, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.



Participating in the Kamma Global Summit here, he said, “We all studied in NTR's library making us reach the high level. NTR has created a brand of leadership and given opportunities to many people to grow politically.”

Many people got political opportunities today because of the coalition politics introduced by NTR in the country. “Appeal to all of you to join as partners in promoting Hyderabad as a global and cosmopolitan city. My government is ready to promote your skills. We respect every caste and creed,” he said.

Stating that there is no discrimination against anyone in Telangana, Revanth Reddy said the Congress government would not pursue discrimination policies. “Staging protest is a democratic right. We already witnessed the outcome of suppressing citizens rights,” he said, adding that the absence of Telugu leaders role in national politics is visible. Telugu leaders, who excel at the national level, should be encouraged irrespective of caste and religion.

According to Revanth Reddy, the word Kamma means acquaint the quality of hard work and show immense affection like mother. Kamma community make their presence everywhere in the vicinity of fertile lands

“The basic character of Kammas is to work hard and extend help to others. The community respects and shows a lot of affection for me,” he added.

He said the State government was committed to resolve the land dispute on the ownership of five acres of land allotted to Kamma Sangam. Apart from solving the land issue, the government was ready to provide funds for the construction of community building. “My appeal to the Kamma community not to give away the practice of helping others,” he said.