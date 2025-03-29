NTA Releases JEE Mains Admit Cards

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for candidates appearing for JEE Mains Session-2, scheduled for April 2, 3 and 4. The agency has also rescheduled exams for students whose Class 12 board exams coincide with the JEE Main dates.

Candidates must carry a photo ID matching the one uploaded in their online application and mentioned in the admit card as proof of identity.

The decision to reschedule some exam slots was made following requests from students and education boards to avoid date clashes, NTA said in a notification. The CBSE board exams conclude on April 4, with the languages exam on April 2, home science on April 3 and psychology on April 4 — all coinciding with JEE Mains. JEE Mains Session-2 will be conducted at multiple centres across India and in 15 cities abroad.

For BE/BTech papers, exams will be held in two shifts—morning and afternoon—on April 2, 3, 4 and 7. On April 8, the BE/BTech exam will be conducted only in the afternoon. Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (BPlanning) are scheduled for the morning shift on April 9. NTA has stated that admit cards for candidates appearing on April 7, 8 and 9 will be released in due course.