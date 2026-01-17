NTA Releases JEE Main 2026 Session-1 Admit Cards for Jan 21-24 Exams; Download Now

Hyderabad:The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 session-1. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exam on January 21, 22, 23 and 24 are required to download their admit card from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled for January 28 and 29 will be released later, the NTA said in a statement.v Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the admit card, along with the undertaking, can contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in



Candidates have been instructed to go through the instructions in the admit card and information bulletin.



"Candidates are required to ensure that the QR code and the barcode are available on the admit card while downloading. All candidates should bring (to the exam centre) the photo ID as uploaded in the online application form and mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity," the NTA said.