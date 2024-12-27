NSUI protest prompt Chaitanya School to declare holiday for students

Hyderabad: Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday morning staged a protest at Sri Chaitanya School in Jagtial for running the school in spite of the State government declaring holiday following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh last night.

Last night, the State government expressed profound sorrow on account of the demise of Manmohan Singh. As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the government declared a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions on Friday and to observe seven days State mourning. The national flag will be half mast during the State mourning.

Yet, the management of Sri Chaitanya School continued classes for students. Upon receiving information, the NSUI students reached the school and staged a protest criticizing the management’s attitude in adhering to the State government’s decision.

A group of students demanded that the management comply with State government’s instructions and declare a holiday for students. Left with no other option, the management declared a holiday and forwarded a communication to the parents to pick up their children.