NRR Urges Discipline, Slams Congress

Hyderabad:BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao said discipline was the party’s prime pillar in its growth across the country and urged workers to deepen their understanding of its history and ideology for nation building.

Addressing the mandal‑level Deen Dayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Abhiyan, he traced the BJP’s evolution from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, into the world’s largest political party governing 21 states. “Our success stems from sacrifices of leaders and lakhs of karyakartas, not overnight,” he said.



Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Rao noted India’s rise as the third‑largest economy and stressed workers’ role in ensuring government schemes reach citizens, citing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, free rice distribution, and infrastructure development.



He accused the Congress government of failing to release Rythu Bharosa payments and mortgaging the state’s future through increasing debts. Rao alleged a secret pact between Congress and BRS, saying corruption in the Kaleshwaram project was being shielded.



Highlighting the BJP’s growth in Telangana with 42 lakh members, 8 MPs, 8 MLAs and sarpanch poll wins, he positioned the party as a viable alternative promising “double‑engine” development. He debunked fuel crisis rumours, pointing to Modi’s excise duty cuts.



Calling BJP “a party with a difference,” Rao cited fulfilled promises such as Article 370 abrogation and the triple talaq ban. He urged workers to make Mahabubnagar a BJP bastion, saying: “BJP fights for the last person. Telangana needs BJP for real change.”

