NRR Slams Telangana Education Panel Report

Hyderabad:BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao has alleged that the State Education Commission, set up by the Congress government, is dominated by individuals linked to “Urban Naxals” and Maoist ideologies. He voiced concern over entrusting such members with drafting the Telangana Education Policy – 2026 report, calling it an attempt to impose Leftist ideology on students and warning that the government’s choices were endangering their future.

Speaking at a round table conference on Telangana Education System–2026, organised by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers at Osmania University, Rao stressed that any new policy must focus on improving literacy and guiding students toward higher education. He criticised the Congress government for neglecting the education system, which he said was already in disarray under the previous BRS regime.



Rao alleged that basic infrastructure in rural government schools is deteriorating, with many facing closure. He pointed out that dozens of schools in various districts have zero or fewer than 10 students, and claimed that active government schools had dropped from 5,021 in 2024–25 to just 2,023 now. He also blamed the government for the deaths of 44 Gurukul students from food poisoning. Rao demanded that the policy emphasise mother-tongue education and incorporate Indian culture and values. He strongly opposed proposals to remove Sanskrit from school curricula, describing it as an ancient language central to the nation’s heritage.



The round table was attended by Prof. T. Papi Reddy, former chairman of Higher Education; Prof. R. Limbadri, former chairman of Higher Education; Prof. T. Thirupathi Rao, former vice-chancellor of Osmania University; Prof. P. Muralimanohar, former NCERT member secretary; BJP MLCs and others.

Prof. Limbadri remarked that the Telangana Education Commission report lacked clear objectives and required urgent corrections. “No one can deny the role of teachers — they are the ‘Nation Builders’ who shape the country,” he said, urging immediate implementation of the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP) in the state.