NRR Slams Telangana Budget as ‘Numerical Gimmickry’

Hyderabad:Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao branded the Congress government’s 2026–27 Budget a “numerical gimmickry,” calling it a failed, false, and fancy exercise with no results in welfare or development after two-and-a-half years in power.

At a press conference, Rao mocked finance minister and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for “reading last year’s speech verbatim,” and described the Budget as “extremely disappointing.”



He criticised the education allocation, noting that despite a claimed ₹1,000 crore hike, it amounts to just 8.6 per cent of the total — far below Andhra Pradesh’s 13 per ceny and Bihar’s 25 per cent. He pointed out that Osmania University received no specific allocation despite the CM’s ₹1,000 crore promise.



On health, Rao accused the Revanth Reddy government of unpaid Aarogyasri dues and warned that shifting pensions there would bankrupt the scheme. He dismissed “Future City” as empty rhetoric.



Rao credited aerospace growth to the Centre’s Make in India and Startup India, and said the Regional Ring Road and Ring Rail were fully funded by the Centre, with the state only acquiring land. He highlighted the Centre’s replacement of MGNREGA with the VB-G Ram Ji Act-2025.



Contrasting Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi’s direct benefit transfers, Rao alleged Congress betrayal of farmers, citing unpaid Rythu Bharosa dues, unemployment aid, women’s assistance, and no funding for “Six Guarantees.”



He condemned Musi River house demolitions as “Sanjay Gandhi-style loot” and accused the government of temple discrimination, ignoring priest salary hikes while raising the Minority Budget by ₹700 crore, which he termed “vote-bank politics.”