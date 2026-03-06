NRR Slams Revanth's Govt. On Women's Safety

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao said that while BJP-ruled states are uplifting the socio-economic and educational status of girl children through schemes like Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, crimes against women in Telangana continue to rise, with thousands of cases filed annually.

Speaking as a special invitee at Women’s Day celebrations organised by the state BJP Mahila Morcha in the city, Ramchander Rao accused the state government of restricting itself to grand statements without concrete measures to enhance women’s social security. He charged that promises such as ₹2,500 financial assistance and one tola of gold under Kanyalakshmi have been forgotten, questioning how the government can claim to deliver “Praja Palana.” “The people of the state are closely watching developments, and the countdown for this government has already begun,” he added.

New Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was empowering women through three key principles dignity via Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, opportunities through Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, which provides nearly 70 per cent of its loans to women, and self-reliance via Start-up India, which has positioned India as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. She said women’s self-help groups have evolved into a social movement, with the target of creating three crore “Lakhpati Didis” already achieved.

She noted that Telangana holds a special place in the Prime Minister’s heart, citing his frequent mentions of the state in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. Modi has praised millet cookies prepared by local women reaching countries as far as London, and women in Sangareddy leading as “Sky Warriors” by using drone technology for pest control in agriculture.

BJP national vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna said women will excel in politics once the 33 per cent reservation is implemented nationwide. She urged Mahila Morcha activists to prepare for a strong presence in state politics, emphasising that women must step forward voluntarily to serve the nation. “Women will undoubtedly succeed due to their unwavering commitment,” she added.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Mekala Shilpa Reddy, who presided over the event, said the women’s reservation bill is likely to take effect from 2029. Amid global unrest from wars, Indian women are peacefully celebrating Women’s Day, and “the credit goes to Narendra Modi,” she said.