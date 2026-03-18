NRR Slams Cong. of ‘Goonda Raj,’ Urges Fair Police Action

Hyderabad:BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao unleashed a fierce critique of the Congress government, accusing it of murdering democracy through anarchic rule and brutal attacks on BJP leaders who contested municipal elections and workers who campaigned against them.

After visiting injured BJP workers at Nalgonda Government Hospital, Rao assured the party’s full support. “We stand firmly with our activists,” he said. He warned Congress leaders that continued attacks would provoke strong resistance. “We won’t rest until the culprits are punished and jailed.”



Rao gave details of the Sunday assault in Chandur municipality, where six BJP workers suffered serious injuries from Congress leaders and followers. The attack targeted Kiran, who contested recent municipal elections, instigated by the local MLA. “It’s despicable—they even blocked timely medical aid,” he said. Praising doctors as a noble profession, he urged them to resist Congress pressure and provide proper care.



Despite the gravity, police registered cases under minor sections, Rao charged, alleging counter-cases against BJP victims. This proves the force operates under Congress thumb.



He further accused Congress leaders of land-grabbing, drug trafficking and running illegal liquor belt shops, declaring democracy replaced by “Goonda Raj.”



In Peddapalli, Mancherial and Nalgonda, police act like Congress workers, suppressing BJP voices. The physical assault on BJP district president Nagam Varshit Reddy by a DSP during elections is “highly condemnable.”



Rao expressed confidence in BJP’s victory in the coming Assembly elections, saying Telangana’s people are witnessing Congress lawlessness and will deliver a decisive response in upcoming polls.

