NRR Opposes Demolition of Homes in Musi Project

Hyderabad:BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao asserted that his party was not against the Musi rejuvenation project, wishing that the flow of clean river water would help farmers raise crops, but was opposed to the demolition of houses belonging to the poor in slums along the riverbed and also in Madhuban Park and Vighneshwar Colony.

On the Sabarmati riverfront project in Gujarat, Rao said work was undertaken only after rehabilitating approximately 4,000 poor families living there and providing them with alternative housing. He stressed that true development was that which occurred without destroying people’s lives.



He suggested that if land was required for Gandhi Sarovar, the project should be realigned. A plan should be designed so that not a single house is damaged. He added the BJP had no objection to building a Mahamtma Gandhi statue but it should not come at the cost of the poor.



Referring to fears being spread among the public about the non‑availability of gas, oil, diesel, and petrol in the country, the BJP state chief termed it “completely irresponsible.” He said it was unfortunate for Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi to make such comments. Rao noted that while global wars and tensions can impact the world and India, it was wrong to create panic by claiming there would be a shortage in the country. He stated that India does not depend on a single region, as nearly 40 per cent of its crude oil comes from various other countries. Therefore, there would be no shortage of gas cylinders, petrol, or diesel in the country, though there may be small delays, he said.

