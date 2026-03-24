NRR Asks BJP Cadre to Expose Congress Government’s Commission-based Politics

Hyderabad: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao on Tuesday called on party workers to intensify grassroots outreach and expose what he described as “commission-based politics” of the Congress-led state government, alleging misuse of Central funds and welfare schemes.

Addressing a mandal-level Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Abhiyan programme at Kothakota in Mahbubnagar district, Rao said the BJP remained an ideological, cadre-driven party rooted in disciplined and mission-oriented workers. He said the party trains lakhs of workers at scale to build leadership based on patriotism, discipline and service.

Reiterating the party’s “Nation First, Party Next, Family Last” approach, Rao credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for maintaining stability and development amid global uncertainties. He said BJP workers must communicate this progress to the public and counter opposition narratives.

Targeting both the Congress and the BRS, the state BJP chief alleged that the two parties prioritised family rule and power over public interest. He said people had witnessed “family rule and corruption” under BRS and were now facing a Congress government that runs on “commission-based politics.” He positioned the BJP as an alternative in Telangana.

He said public sentiment in the state was shifting after successive governments, with increasing support from youth, women and other sections. He described this as a visible field-level trend and said a BJP government in Telangana was “a matter of time.”

Referring to Central schemes, Rao said the Union government was implementing programmes including free rice distribution, farmer investment support, National Highways expansion and irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. He alleged that despite funds flowing from the Centre, the state government was projecting the Centre as inactive.

He further alleged that funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were being diverted under different names for “commission politics” and asked party workers to reach villages to highlight “irregularities and misappropriations” to the public.