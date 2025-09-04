HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao has welcomed the GST Council’s decision to simplify the tax structure, calling it historic and a timely relief for the middle class ahead of the festive season.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rao said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s leadership ensured that the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs were scrapped. Essential items earlier taxed at 12 per cent will now attract 5 per cent, while several daily-use products will be tax-free. Milk, paneer, hair oil, toothbrushes, soaps and shampoos are expected to become more affordable, he said.

Rao credited the Modi government with reforms such as “One Nation–One Election,” “One Nation–One Tax,” and “One Nation–One Law,” saying GST has doubled taxpayer numbers from 65.5 lakh to 1.5 crore and increased revenues for development.

He criticised the Congress party for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rejected speculation about leaders such as K. Kavitha joining the BJP. On fertiliser concerns, he accused the Congress government of creating an artificial urea shortage while praising the Centre for ensuring national availability.

Rao said Union home minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad and will also inaugurate several projects virtually. To celebrate the GST reforms, BJP wings including Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, SC/ST Morcha and Yuva Morcha will conduct ‘Palabhishekam’ (milk anointing) ceremonies across Telangana, he informed.

He also urged party workers to actively take part in the upcoming ‘Seva Pakwada’ service campaign marking Modi’s birth anniversary from September 17 to October 2. BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Rao and spokesperson N.V. Subhash were present.