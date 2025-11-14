NRIs Report Surge In Hate Incidents In US

Hyderabad:Indian nationals living in the United States are reporting a worrying rise in hostility toward the diaspora, with NRIs saying they are increasingly encountering aggression and racist behaviour from US nationals.

One NRI, who requested anonymity, told Deccan Chronicle that he was physically assaulted at a grocery store in a Midwest state. “Two weeks ago, I went to pick up some groceries and was quietly browsing. A man nearby looked at me and said, ‘Oh hell, not another Indian,’” he recalled.



“When I asked him what the problem was, he started shouting, ‘Why are you in our country? Go back to India,’ and hurled racist abuses. Two other people came, and suddenly he shoved me to the floor and began punching me in the face. The two intervened and held him back. I was taken to the hospital and had to be admitted for two days,” he said.



Another Indian national living in California shared a similar experience. “My husband and I were heading home when two people randomly began shouting ‘Go back’ and started following us. I called the police, and luckily, a patrol car reached within minutes and they ran away,” she said.



“For the first time, I felt vulnerable and scared. Even though we were in a well-populated area, with people around, it felt like we were alone with no help. We weren’t doing anything wrong; we were just walking on the street,” she added.



NRIs also said resentment is rising against Indians celebrating festivals. A group of masked men calling themselves “Take Action Texas” recently stood outside temples and Indian neighbourhoods holding placards that read “Wake up Texas. You are being invaded,” with a crossed-out Indian flag.



Indian community groups in the US said anti-Indian sentiment, which had existed earlier, has grown louder and more aggressive. M. Rajesh, vice-president of a Dallas-based Telugu association, said, “After President Trump took office, hate towards Indians has only been increasing. There are hundreds of cases where people have been verbally and physically attacked for doing nothing.”



Rajesh said the police response is inconsistent. “Sometimes they help, but sometimes the 911 call itself gets dismissed,” he said. He added that community members are now being advised not to confront aggressors and to immediately contact authorities if threatened.