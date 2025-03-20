NRI Cell Gets Passports of 3 NRIs Impounded for Domestic Violence

Hyderabad: The NRI Cell of the Telangana State Women Safety Wing has got the passports of three non-resident Indians working in the United States impounded by the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, based on the allegations of domestic violence which they perpetrated against their wives abroad. The cell also submitted requests to impound the passports of 31 NRIs for harassing their wives.

The Women Safety Wing's NRI cell is closely working in accepting complaints from wives of non-resident Indians on the harassment by their husbands on foreign lands. The NRI cell in Hyderabad also monitors cases registered by local police in districts in an attempt to deliver justice to women.

According to Shikha Goel, director-general, of the Women Safety Wing, a total of 1,951 such cases have been registered across the state including women's police stations till February 28, 2025.

Of them, 547 cases were resolved, and in the remaining 1,404 cases, 1,525 NRI spouses, including relatives are to be prosecuted. In this instance, totaling 712 cases, Look Out Circulars (LOCs) were issued against 762 NRI accused/relatives and are in force.

In regard to the 23 women police stations across the state, 1,092 cases against 1,173 individuals (NRI spouses, and relatives) have been registered and are monitored closely. In this instance involving 618 cases, LOCs have been initiated and are in force against 613 NRI accused and their relatives.

In a landmark case, the NRI Cell played a pivotal role in the impoundment of the passports of three US-based NRI accused in a case registered by the Narsapur police of Medak District, lodged by the victim Thota Sripriya.

Following the NRI Cell’s guidance, Look Out Circulars (LOCs) were issued against the accused and after obtaining Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), the Investigating Officer filed a petition with the court seeking the impoundment of their passports. The court approved the request, and the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, impounded the passports of accused Ashwin Kumar, and his family members Ambica, and Anjan. This critical action has pressured the accused to face legal proceedings in India.

In another case, the NRI cell also facilitated the reunion of a couple, Zeba Farheen and her husband Shaik Mosin, who was working in Dubai. After facing dowry harassment, Farheen lodged a complaint with the NRI Cell. Following the complaint, the NRI cell issued a lookout notice and detained the accused at the RGIA, Shamshabad airport. After proper counselling, the NRI cell facilitated the reunion of this couple.