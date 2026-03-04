NRI Architect's Family Blackmailed By Driver

HYDERABAD: A 52-year-old NRI architect from Washington, USA, who had come to Hyderabad to attend his father-in-law’s funeral, faced a disturbing ordeal when his daughter was harassed and blackmailed by a car driver. The accused, Vinay Kanchugatla, allegedly extorted more than ₹12 lakh from the family by threatening to misuse her photographs.

According to the complaint lodged at Punjagutta police station, Vinay obtained the contact details of the complainant’s daughter during March 2025, when he was hired as a driver. He befriended her online, posing as a family acquaintance, and persuaded her to send him money under false pretences such as medical emergencies and business investments. Between April and August 2025, she transferred USD 13,357 (₹12,05,469) through Western Union and other channels.

In August 2025, the father noticed irregularities and confronted his daughter. When questioned, Vinay fled Hyderabad to the Suryapet area. Even after absconding, he continued to intimidate her, claiming he possessed her photographs. He threatened to release them publicly unless she maintained contact with him and complied with his demands.

The Punjagutta police registered cases under Section 78 (stalking against women) and Section 351(2) (threatening) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation.