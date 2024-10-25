NPDCL: No hike in power tariff below 300 units

NIZAMABAD: The Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGSNPDCL) chairman and managing director Karnati Varun Reddy said electricity charges will not be hiked for consumers who use below 300 units of power in LT-1 category. However, if the customers use above 300 units, Rs 40 per kilowatt will be increased, he said.

Telangana state electricity regulatory commission conducted a public hearing here at the district offices integrated complex on Thursday. The NPDCL CMD submitted proposals of the discom to the TSERC chairman T. Sriranga Rao, members Krishnaiah and Manohar Raju. The CMD explained the 2024-25 year retail supply tariff proposals.



There is no hike in energy charges for LT customers and 97 per cent of HT-11KV customers also get the benefit, he said. To promote EV, fixed charges were set as zero for installation of LT-EV charging stations, he said. There is a slight increase proposed for HT customers in fixed charges, he said. There is no change in tariff for hair cutting salons where below 200 units are used, he said.



Fixed charges were also brought to zero from existing Rs 50, he explained. Electricity charges will not increase for all voltage levels of water supply and composite public water supply. He said utmost importance will be given to farmers' grievances and a 1912 toll free number was set up.



Balkonda BRS MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy, talking in front of ERC at the public hearing, said they are strongly opposing the 9 proposals set by the discoms. The Congress government is trying to burden people by hiking the electricity charges, he said. Usage of 300 units power is average for many families and they will bear the heavy burden with the hike in electricity charges, he said. He recalled that former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao never accepted a hike in power charges and ensured 24 hours power supply for the domestic, agriculture and industrial needs. Prashanth Reddy alleged that Rs 18,500 crore burden will be imposed on people with the hike in electricity charges.





