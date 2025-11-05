NPDCL Adopts Smart System for Better Power Supply

Warangal: The Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) has rolled out a new initiative, the Real-Time Feeder Monitoring System (RTFMS), across 16 circles to provide consumers with improved and higher-quality power supply, company chairman and managing director Karnati Varun Reddy said in a statement in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

He said NPDCL is among the first utilities in the country to adopt this advanced technology. The RTFMS provides accurate, real-time data on power supply, enabling effective feeder monitoring, prompt corrective action, and significant reduction in power interruptions.

The system allows operations to be managed directly from the SCADA Control Room and sends instant alerts to field staff on outages, overloads, and other issues for faster restoration. It also records and analyses real-time data on consumption and voltage levels.

Varun Reddy said the technology was studied across six states, including Odisha, where it is already in use, and was customised to meet NPDCL’s operational needs. After a successful pilot run at five substations, the system has now been extended to 133 substations, with work progressing swiftly on the remaining ones. A cost-effective version is also being developed for rural substations.

In addition to the RTFMS, NPDCL is installing Fault Passage Indicators (FPIs) on 33KV and 11KV lines to enhance supply reliability. FPIs help pinpoint fault locations during breakdowns or technical failures, eliminating the need for manual patrolling along entire lines. This enables engineers to attend to affected sections quickly and restore power with minimal downtime. A proposal has been made to install FPIs at 2,500 locations. The system sends automatic SMS alerts to staff and uses flashing lights at fault points for visual identification.

NPDCL has also introduced an Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) system for High-Tension (HT) consumers. The AMR system ensures faster, more accurate, and transparent billing by eliminating manual reading errors. It is being implemented on a pilot basis for major industrial consumers to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, he added.