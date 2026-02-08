Notorious Rowdy Sheeter Ayub Khan Booked For Cheating And Intimidation In Shalibanda

HYDERABAD: Shalibanda police on Sunday registered a threatening and cheating case against notorious rowdy sheeter Ayub Khan on Sunday.

According to Kiran Khare, DCP Charminar zone Ayub Khan along with his associate Md Farooq cheated and threatened misappropriated the profits of Rs 4.70 lakh and subsequently obtained six tula gole from their business partner.

Police took up investigation based on victim’s complaint who stated that he was induced into a business partnership during 2024 and invested Rs 4.70 lakh, Ayub Khan and Md Farooq misappropriated the profits and subsequently obtained and mortgaged six tula gold ornaments by cheating and threatening him, DCP said.

Further, in January 2025, when the complainant sought settlement of his dues, Ayub Khan allegedly intervened, criminally intimidated him, and threatened him with dire consequences if he approached the police, DCP said.

Due to fear, the complainant did not lodge a complaint earlier and has now come forward to report the matter accused is Ayub Khan is a notorious rowdy sheeter involved in 79 cases we have formed special teams to trace and prosecute him as per the law, DCP added.

Kiran Khare made it clear that there will be zero tolerance against rowdyism, intimidation, extortion, and organised threats in the Charminar Zone.

Any attempt by rowdy sheeters to misuse fear or influence will be dealt with firmly and strictly under law; the public is strongly urged to come forward and share credible information regarding the whereabouts and activities of Ayub Khan.

Information can be shared confidentially with Shalibanda police, identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential, Charminar zone police stand committed to ensuring a fear-free environment and protecting law-abiding citizens, he further added.